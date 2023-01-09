Report card: Bills top Patriots, 35-23

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 18 report card for the Buffalo Bills (13-3) following the team’s 35-23 win over the New England Patriots (8-9):

Quarterback: A-

Josh Allen had a solid game, going 19-of-31 for 254 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He electrified the crowd with perfectly thrown deep balls.

Allen connected with wideouts John Brown and Stefon Diggs on deep touchdown passes. Furthermore, Allen was masterful as a leader this week following Damar Hamlin’s ongoing injury concerns.

Running backs: B

The running attack did fine when it was called upon. However, it was not the main focus of Week 18’s attack against New England. James Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards while Devin Singletary carried seven times for 29 yards.

Receivers/ tight ends: A-

The receiving corps did well in finding space against New England’s secondary. In particular, they worked well against man coverage.

Diggs led the way with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown reception. Tight end Dawson Knox had a nice touchdown reception as well. Brown reeled in a touchdown on a spectacular diving catch.

Gabe Davis had three catches for 39 yards. However, he missed two catchable balls during the game, including one in the end zone. Davis finished with 10 total targets.

Offensive line: B+

The offensive line held up well against the Patriots’ pass rush. There were moments when Allen bailed out the line with his athleticism.

However, the line gave Allen sufficient time when the quarterback decided to go deep with his passes. The unit also did decently well creating lanes for the run game.

Defensive line: B+

The defensive line had some good success putting pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. They forced Jones to make some off-balance throws, contributing to Buffalo’s three interceptions.

However, there were several times, especially on the Patriots’ long scoring drives, where the group did not make a big play to stop a drive. A few times the line was carved up on the ground as well. Even so, the good far outweighed any criticism of the group.

Linebackers: A

Tremaine Edmunds had arguably his best game of the season, while Matt Milano was everywhere on the field making tackles. Edmunds had seven total tackles, three passes defensed, and an interception. Milano recorded eight tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception. It was a solid day for this duo.

Secondary: B+

The secondary had a few minor challenges with the Patriots receivers. Wide DeVante Parker scored twice. Part of the secondary’s issues might have stemmed from play calling, as the unit played a soft zone coverage for a good chunk of the game.

Tre’Davious White had a nice interception early in the game. Jordan Poyer is stellar, as he led the Bills with nine total tackles.

Special teams: A+

Nyheim Hines was on fire, returning two kicks for touchdowns. Hines’ returns brought Highmark Stadium to a fever pitch. It was absolutely electric. Tyler Bass made all five of his PATs. Sam Martin had a solid day, averaging 41.7 yards per punt.

The unit’s only miscue was when Taiwan Jones earned a fumble for the ball hitting his foot on a punt. This led to a Bills turnover. Otherwise, the two returns make the day exceptional.

Coaching: A

The coaching staff was masterful in guiding the Bills this week. The events of Monday night along with a short week to prepare could have been a problem for Buffalo. Instead, they left with a convincing victory over their division rival.

