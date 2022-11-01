Report card: Bills top Packers, 27-17

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 8 report card for the Buffalo Bills (6-1) following the team’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-5):

Quarterback: B-

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Keeping Allen out of the “C” range was the work he did with his legs. He rushed six times for 49 yards, setting up the first touchdown with one of his carries.

Passing the ball, Allen was night-and-day between the two halves. The first was the better one. Allen had troubles giving the ball away and completing passes in the second half.

Still, a good sign that the Bills can win when Allen doesn’t have his “A” game.

Running backs: B+

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

It would have been nice to see more of the rushing attack, but what we did see was pretty good. Zack Moss was not inactive, but he didn’t play. That left Devin Singletary as the go-to option again and he delivered.

Singletary had 67 rushing yards, a 4.8 yards per carry average. He only had one catch, but James Cook made up for that.

The rookie also only had one grab, but took it 41 yards down the field. Cook averaged seven yards per carry and had a 17-yard rush.

Good overall outing for the Buffalo backfield.

Wide receiver: B+

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Rinse and repeat for Stefon Diggs. Another game, another 100-yard effort. Diggs finished with 108 total on six catches with a touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie scored on a jet sweep carry as well.

Gabe Davis had a bit of a downer. He had a drop plus took a silly penalty late, an unsportsmanlike conduct. Those can’t happen in the future, but he knows that.

Tight end: C+

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Dawson Knox scored on the opening drive, then went far too silent. He mustered up two catches for only 10 yards on three targets.

Offensive line: C+

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

An odd one for the Bills offensive line. For the past several years, Buffalo has struggled blocking for running backs but do a decent job when Allen drops back to pass. That script was flipped against the Packers.

Defensive line: C

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

In the past the Bills have had trouble stopping the run. That hadn’t been the case in 2022, until the Packers came to town. They surprised Buffalo and went to their backs a lot. Aaron Jones had 143 yards and combined with AJ Dillion, Green Bay had 197 total yards on the ground.

But the group did get in the face of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ed Oliver opened things up for Greg Rousseau and Von Miller off the edge. Rousseau had a sack while Miller had an elite fourth-down stop.

Good with the bad, essentially.

Linebackers: B

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (USAT photo)

Like the D-line, struggles against the run fall on the entire front seven–Linebackers included. However, it’s hard to look past the box score a bit here.

Matt Milano caught a tipped ball, picking off Rodgers. Tremaine Edmunds had a single-game career-high 16 total tackles. They did some work, but the efforts against the run must improve.

Secondary: B

Bills Jordan Poyer and Dane Jackson (USAT photo)

Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer. He did not look like it against the Bills.

There are circumstances at play. Buffalo’s pass rush got to him. Green Bay’s receivers are also… not good.

Still, the Packers did get two touchdown throws from Rodgers. It was a good total defensive effort against the Pack, we’ve just got to spread the love around a little.

Special teams: A

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Tyler Bass kicked two field goals while Sam Martin punted the ball twice. One landed inside the 20.

On returns, there was a decent look or two. McKenzie took one kickoff 33 yards up the field while rookie Khalil Shakir had just one punt return, taking it 17 yards.

