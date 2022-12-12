Report card: Bills top Jets, 20-12

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 14 report card for the Buffalo Bills (10-3) following the team’s 20-12 win over the New York Jets (7-6):

Quarterback: B-

Josh Allen did not have a stellar afternoon through the air, going 16-of-27 for 147 yards and a touchdown pass.

To be fair, his receivers did not help it out enough, as there were several drops. Allen did lead the Bills in rushing with 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Still, Allen did not take over in a way that we are accustomed to seeing. The conditions, play-calling, and defensive structure contributed to the lack of massive production by the MVP candidate.

Running backs: C-

Buffalo’s running attack was largely invisible on the day. For a day where the conditions were not favorable to an aerial attack, it was surprising to see the run game have so few opportunities. Devin Singletary rushed eight times for 39 yards. James Cook had four rushes for six yards, while Nyheim Hines had one rush for three yards. Part of this blame falls on OC Ken Dorsey, as the playcalling did not setup for success on the ground.

Receivers: C+

Dawson Knox’s touchdown reception was the highlight of the day for the Bills passing attack. Knox gained most of the yards after the catch and spun his way across the goalline. Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, and Gabe Davis had three catches each. However, the unit was under control by the Jets secondary.

Offensive line: C

The offensive line was quite inconsistent on the afternoon. They had issues dealing with the Jets playing a wide-nine technique. They also had no answers for Quinnen Williams, until he left the field with an injury. Allen bailed the group out multiple times. It’s worrisome that OC Ken Dorsey did not have the confidence to run the ball in this game.

Defensive line: A-

The defensive line had some good success against the Jets. Greg Rousseau was a beast on the afternoon, recording two sacks and a pass defense. The unit received some help when Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier dialed up more help on blitzes. The group did fairly well against the Jets ground game, although running back Zonovan Knight did find some space on multiple runs.

Linebackers: A-

Matt Milano is just everywhere. It’s amazing how well he plays in this defensive structure. Milano ended the game with team-high nine tackles. He also had two passes defended and a tackle for loss. Milano also put a massive hit on Jets quarterback Mike White. Tremaine Edmunds added eight tackles. The duo is one of the most unheralded pairs of linebackers in the NFL.

Secondary: C+

Jordan Poyer helps to stabilize this unit. His impact on the field cannot be understated. Poyer registered seven tackles. The remainder of the secondary was adequate. They kept the Jets out of the end zone. However, they struggled to contain Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. In addition, the group had several missed tackles on the afternoon. Tre’Davious White is getting back into playing shape. While he struggled in the game, it’s good to see him working back toward ideal health.

Special teams: B+

Nyheim Hines broke a 23-yard punt return. It seems only a matter of time before Hines has a breakout game. Hines is a reliable option for Buffalo in the return game. Tyler Bass was successful on both of his field goal attempts, including a 49-yard field goal in inadequate conditions. Sam Martin punted a season-high eight times. However, the Jets blocked one of Martin’s punts, which went out of the end zone for a safety. Jermaine Johnson came through untouched, which is concerning for Buffalo since it was quite an oversight at an important moment in the game.

Coaching: C

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did well getting his unit to put pressure on the Jets quarterbacks. The number of missed tackles is still worrisome, as this often gives hope to the opponent. The punt block was stunning, as it looked like a complete communication failure in the blocking scheme. Offensively, Ken Dorsey could not find a series of plays that gave the Bills success on a consistent basis. Sean McDermott’s failed challenge looked more like it was thrown to appease Tre’Davious White than anything else.

Buffalo seemed to make fewer mistakes than New York on the afternoon. It was not a convincing win for the Bills, by any means. There’s quite a bit for this group to prepare for ahead of the Miami game Saturday night.

