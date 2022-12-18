Report card: Bills top Dolphins, 32-29

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 15 report card for the Buffalo Bills (11-3) following the team’s 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6):

Quarterback: A

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Josh Allen just loves playing against the Miami Dolphins. When the going got tough for Buffalo, it was apparent that Allen would need to take over the game. And, he did.

Allen threw for 304 yards on a 25-of-40 passing day. Allen had four touchdown passes in the dominant performance. He wasn’t perfect, but Allen was spot-on when needed.

In addition, Allen led the Bills in rushing, carrying the ball 10 times for 77 yards.

Running backs: B+

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

This was an interesting group to evaluate, as the running backs struggled to gain their footing against the Miami defense for a good chunk of the game.

However, when it mattered the most, Devin Singletary plowed through Miami’s defense for tough yards.

Singletary ended the night with 13 carries for 42 yards. James Cook had some nice runs, but he only ran the ball five times for 34 yards.

The backfield did some damage as part of the aerial attack. Singletary reeled in three passes for 28 yards, Cook added two receptions for five yards, and Nyheim Hines had a catch for 10 yards which went for a score.

Cook and Hines were matchup problems out of the backfield, as both players scored receiving touchdowns.

Receivers/ tight ends: B+

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson Knox had a strong day, catching six balls for 98 yards and a touchdown reception. His day could have been bigger, however, if he did not drop two passes.

Stefon Diggs was held under wraps by the Miami secondary, as he caught five passes for 60 yards. Gabe Davis added four catches for 56 yards, while Isaiah McKenzie caught two passes for 24 yards.

Quinten Morris caught the game’s first touchdown. Cole Beasley caught one pass for nine yards in his return to Buffalo.

Offensive line: C

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The up-and-down day for the Bills was a theme for every unit. Buffalo’s offensive line struggled to create rushing lanes for the running backs for a majority of the game. In addition, the unit was frustrated by Miami when the Dolphins blitzed.

The lack of effectiveness meant that Allen had to run and break the pocket multiple times. The offensive line held it together on the final drive, moving the pile for Singletary and Allen on the final drive.

An injury to Mitch Morse (concussion) did not help.

Defensive line: B-

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The best part of the game is watching Shaq Lawson come to life for the Bills defense.

Lawson had two tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed. Greg Rousseau also caused problems for the Miami O-line as well, registering four tackles.

However, the group was gashed by the Dolphins run game. The unit did not get sustained pressure on Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which was concerning.

Linebackers: B+

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano had a solid game, each registering eight tackles. Milano earned half of a sack on a blitz as well.

The duo did not plug holes as consistently has they had in the past. Several rushes by Miami running backs made their way into the secondary.

Secondary: B-

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Taking on Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill is a tough task. Regardless, Miami’s receivers found space throughout the game.

The Waddle touchdown was a travesty of miscommunication. Tre’Davious White is still working his way back into ideal form.

Special teams: B+

Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Bass was perfect on the day, while Sam Martin was effective with his punts. Nyheim Hines averaged 25.3 yards per kick return. Levi Wallace had the gaff of the game, taking a roughing the punter penalty after a big defensive stop.

Fortunately, Bass had the opportunity to save the day with the game-winning kick. Thus, Wallace’s play goes as a footnote in the victory.

Coaching: B

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough day, at times, for Buffalo.

The offense had some trouble moving the ball forward, while the defense had issues with tackling.

The offensive adjustments in the fourth quarter put the victory on the Bills’ radar. Also, the defense blitzed more, balancing how Buffalo’s secondary could handle Miami in man coverage. It worked well enough for a three-point victory. McDermott lost another challenge as well, one which probably should have gone in Buffalo’s favor on the initial play.

