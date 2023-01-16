Report card: Bills top Dolphins in Wild Card, 34-31

Check out Bills Wire’s report card following the Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 Wild-Card win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday:

Quarterback: B

Josh rode the roller coaster of a wild afternoon.

He made several stellar passes throughout the game. However, his aggressiveness led to problems, as Allen forced passes and did not always make the smartest decisions throughout the game.

Still, you have to take the bad with the good sometimes, as Allen’s superstar plays sometimes lead to questionable decisions. Allen went 23-of-39 for 352 passing yards, three touchdowns, three fumbles, and two interceptions.

Allen’s touchdown passes were tremendous. The turnovers: not so much.

Running backs: B+

The running game was definitely secondary in the game planning this week. Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey viewed the passing game as the way to win.

Still, James Cook and Devin Singletary were solid when called upon. Cook ran 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Singletary, for his part, rushed 10 times for 48 yards.

Singletary’s big play was the final offensive play where the diminutive back pushed the pile to gain a first down and ice the game.

Receivers A-

Stefon Diggs was a focal point of the game early, targeted on deep passes multiple times in the first quarter. Diggs caught seven passes for 114 yards.

Gabe Davis had his best performance in recent memory, catching six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Cole Beasley got in on the act as well, reeling in two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. Khalil Shakir added three receptions for 51 yards.

Tight end Dawson Knox added three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. For the most part, the group did a great job at getting open. However, part of the game plan was to take deep shots, leading to some low-percentage passes and 50-50 balls.

Offensive line: C

The offensive line had some moments where they dominated in the trenches. However, they were far too many snaps where the unit struggled against the Dolphins.

Buffalo gave up seven sacks. Allen took several deep drops and stepped up in an attempt to find space away from the speed rushers of Miami. The unit was adequate at giving Allen time for the deep passes that were called as well.

Defensive line: B+

Buffalo’s line put good pressure on Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Bills ended up with four sacks with two coming from Ed Oliver and Boogie Basham. Their pressure also forced several misthrows by Thompson.

Linebackers: A+

Tremaine Edmunds was a beast on Sunday. He was everywhere on the field. He, along with Matt Milano, were aggressive throughout the game.

They came on blitzes, plugged run gaps, and dropped back into coverage well. Milano led the way with 10 total tackles. two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. Edmunds recorded five tackles and four pass break ups. A stellar effort by the duo all game long.

Secondary: A-

For the most part, the secondary kept everything under wraps on Sunday. Kaiir Elam and Dean Marlowe recorded interceptions.

The unit did a great job against the speed of Dolphins receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Tre’Davious White is coming into the form that viewers are used to seeing.

Elam played well in place of Dane Jackson, who left with a knee injury. Jordan Poyer was the quarterback of the defense, constantly communicating directions for the group.

Special teams: B

Tyler Bass was perfect on the afternoon, hitting on all four PATs and two field goals. Sam Martin averaged 47.8 yards per punt.

Things were a little dodgy at times, though, as Nyheim Hines muffed a punt. Fortunately, the Bills recovered the punt. The coverage unit, however, gave up a 50-yard punt return to Cedric Wilson. This put the Dolphins it a perfect spot to get points before halftime.

Coaching: B-

The Bills wanted to be aggressive on offense. However, the playcalling put Buffalo in less-than-ideal positions far too often all game. The big plays happened, but there were several times that the team failed to execute when necessary. The scheme gave Miami a chance to get back into the game.

