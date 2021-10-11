Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 38-20

Now the Buffalo Bills know they can beat the back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills made a statement on Sunday night, routing the Chiefs by 18 points, and they are now fully in control of getting the top playoff seed in the AFC.

Following the Bills’ win, here’s how Bills Wire graded Buffalo out in this week’s report card:

Quarterback: A+

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles during the first half. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Josh Allen out-dueled Patrick Mahomes for the first time in his career, and the Bills took down the Chiefs.

Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 62 yards on eight carries, adding another touchdown. It’s his season-high rushing total.

Allen completed passes of 61, 53, and 35 yards. He didn’t take a sack.

Now 4-1 with a clear path to the top seed in the AFC this season, Allen has a chance to win MVP.

Running back: B+

Zack Moss (20) of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bills didn’t need a ton of production from the running backs. Heading in with threats of inclement weather, it could’ve been Devin Singletary’s and Zack Moss’ most important game yet.

Singletary rushed only six times for 25 yards, Moss rushed 11 times for 37. Their large runs came from Allen, utilizing schemes and plays they picked up from the Baltimore Ravens.

Neither running back fumbled and Moss added three catches for 55 yards.

Tight End: A+

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a pass. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, Dawson Knox is playing the best football of his career.

He doubled Travis Kelce’s yard total and matched his touchdown total. Knox made a critical grab on the Bills’ first drive that ended in a touchdown. In the second half, he made a spectacular leaping catch, then he got behind the Chiefs defense for a 53-yard touchdown.

Story continues

Knox has officially come into his own in his third season. The NFL has been put on notice.

Wide Receiver: A

Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs attempts to tackle Stefon Diggs #14. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bills wide receivers only had seven receptions. Emmanuel Sanders had three, Cole Beasley one, Stefon Diggs two, and Gabriel Davis one.

Sanders hauled in two touchdowns. His first being a 35-yard over-the-shoulder catch from Allen as he pranced into the end zone. Beasley was targeted just twice and didn’t record a reception until the game’s fleeting moments. Diggs hauled in a 61-yard pass from Allen, he appeared to be held on his other targets. Davis made his first catch since the Washington game.

Last year the Bills wide receivers couldn’t keep up with the Chiefs’ physicality. They came ready to compete on Sunday night.

Offensive Line: A

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the line of scrimmage. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Maybe the Bills figured out their offensive line formation. Jon Feliciano returned to his starting role at left guard and they trusted rookie Spencer Brown at right tackle again.

The unit was Dion Dawkins, Feliciano, Morse, Daryl Williams, Brown, from left to right, respectively.

Kansas City was without Frank Clark, who dominated the Bills offensive line last season. His absence would be massive and the Bills moved with ease against the Chiefs’ defense.

Penalties hurt this unit overall but the entire team felt like they were called for an infraction by the time the clock hit zero.

Defensive Line: A+

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles from Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97). Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When the Bills and Chiefs met in the regular season in 2020, Kansas City had 245 rushing yards on 46 carries. Rushing mainly four all game the Bills – now with Star Lotulelei – stopped the run outside of unplanned Patrick Mahomes scrambles.

Mahomes was sacked twice but the best play of the game was by rookie Greg Rousseau.

Rousseau, using his seven-foot wingspan tipped Mahomes pass into the air and caught it. The Chiefs were inside the 20. Rousseau played a critical role in the Bills rush defense and the player people thought would be a project is now projecting himself into the spotlight.

Linebacker: A+

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

No Matt Milano, no problem for the Bills linebacker corps. Tremaine Edmunds stepped up with A.J. Klein filling in to the starting role.

The broadcast gushed over Edmunds ability to chase down runners sideline-to-sideline. He finished with nine tackles and one tackle for loss. His tackle for loss was on second and two, where he sprinted to the edge to bring down running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire two yards behind the line. The Chiefs punted a play later.

Klein added nine tackles himself.

Secondary: A+

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) is congratulated by teammates after running an interception back for a touchdown during the second half. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Bills group executed their plan flawlessly and the Chiefs could not come up with an answer. There will be no highlights of Tyreek Hill or Mecole Hardman or Travis Kelce sprinting down the sideline. Instead, the only one being shown will be Micah Hyde returning a ball 26 yards to the end zone.

The longest passing play the Chiefs had was 26 yards. Hill caught seven of his 13 targets for 63 yards and new addition Josh Gordon hauled in one pass for 11.

Mahomes attempted 54 passes, completing 33. He averaged five yards per completion, his lowest total this season. Twenty points is the fewest by the Chiefs offense so far.

Special Teams: A-

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates a 33-yard field goal with Matt Haack (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Tyler Bass wasn’t very busy with only one field goal attempt. Neither was Matt Haack with four punt attempts. Isaiah McKenzie only had the opportunity to return two kicks.

Haack hasn’t been as consistent as fans saw from Corey Bojorquez last season, and McKenzie nearly had a kickoff slip through his arms.

Still the unit deserved praise for forcing a fumble on a kickoff return in the first quarter. The Bills had just taken a 7-3 lead and Siran Neal popped the ball out of Byron Pringle’s arms. Andre Smith recovered and the Bills took over on the Kansas City 34.

1

1