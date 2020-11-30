Report card: Bills top Chargers, 27-17

The game is in the books and now the grades are as well. In Week 12, the Buffalo Bills (8-3) topped the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8), 27-17, in a strong outing… in a way we’re not used to.

Here’s how the Bills graded out in our weekly report card following their win over the Chargers:

Quarterback: C

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

About as average as you can get from Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Bolts. He completed plenty of his passes, going 18-for-24 in the air, but he only had 157 yards and there weren't really any jaw-dropping moments. Instead, just steady as she goes. Allen was more impressive with his feet in this one, recording a rushing touchdown and gaining plenty via chunks of yardage on designed runs. But Allen also turned the ball over twice.

Running back: B+

Bills running back Devin Singletary. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Starting with the bad, Devin Singletary had an ugly fumble and rookie Zack Moss had a silly unsportsmanlike penalty. Albeit might've been a weak call, it still happened and those things just can't take place. But aside from that, these guys were very impressive running the ball against the Chargers. Carrying the ball, Singletary averaged 7.5 yards per carry while Moss was at a 6.6 clip. Both guys had big-time success with one-cut moves at the line of scrimmage. Singletary shined a bit more catching the ball than his counterpart. Under the surface, both also had great lead blocks on multiple occasions for Allen on his designed runs as well.

Wide receivers: B

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

This group really didn't do anything very special against the Chargers, and that's OK, considering they've carried the load a lot of the year. Stefon Diggs was completely shut down in the first half, something that can't happen. Diggs did trigger a pass interference penalty setting up a score, though, and despite his overall average outing, he did still lead the Bills with seven catches. Gabriel Davis, stepping in for John Brown, had a couple of catches. Didn't seem very consistent aside from those. His 44-yard grab was impressive, but again, consistency. Davis also whiffed on a block or two and like Moss, took an unsportsmanlike penalty. He's still a mid-round rookie but the promising signs are easy to see. The most impressive play from any wideout in this one came via Cole Beasley... passing the ball. Great trick play there, but even Beasley only had two catches aside from that.

Tight end: C+

Bills tight end Dawson Knox. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Not much from the Bills tight ends in terms of offense. Both Dawson Knox and Lee Smith had one catch as they're not really used as weapons in this offense. Knox did have a score, but it was a completely blown coverage. Wide open. Blocking from this group was nothing spectacular. Most noteworthy, Knox was pushed backward leading to a third-down tackle for loss.

Offensive line: C

Bills running back Devin Singletary follows blocker Mitch Morse. (Gannett photo)

What a different type of game we saw here. Usually the Bills are good pass protectors and bad run blockers, but the opposite was the case against the Chargers. Joey Bosa had a field day, you know that, we don't even have to put his stats up here. But in terms of where the Bills struggled in pass protection, we had another opposite day type of outing. The tackles, Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams, usually as consistent as they come... and boy they were not vs. Bosa & Co. Not only did they give up sacks, they were beaten on the play leading to Allen's interception. Dawkins had a penalty or two as well. But as mentioned, run blocking was good. Mitch Morse played in a very motivating fashion as he got back in the lineup. On a third-down carry by Moss, Morse led the way by pulling to the right for a first down. On another rush, a 21-yard carry by Singletary, Dawkins and Jon Feliciano cleaned house in front of him. This pass protection is something to watch moving forward to Week 13. The Bills had a bad game in this category before the bye week. That's technically back-to-back games.

Defensive line: A-

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert recovers his own fumble after being sacked by Bills Ed Oliver. (Gannett photo)

The Bills defensive line only had an error or two in this one. Their resurgence has really been notable as of late. The most glaring negative moment was a pair of penalties from Ed Oliver which led to three points by the Bolts. In terms of positive play, Oliver had a forced fumble after that to make up for his gaff, Jerry Hughes notched a sack and set the edge another time, leading to a tackle for loss. Quinton Jefferson was blown up once on a 15-yard carry, but made up for that, too. The Bills' fourth-down stop was all him. Trent Murphy was a healthy scratch for this one, leading to more playing time for AJ Epenesa. The rookie absolutely had his best game of the season, putting up a few impressive plays such as a tackle for loss and a nice read on a screen play.

Linebackers: A

Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Klein had a tough second drive of the game, allowing catches to tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler for decent gains. The rest of his day game, though? Chef's kiss. Klein was our Player of the Game, as he had 1.5 sacks, and tracked Ekeler in the backfield a few times, which included, multiple third-down stops. Late in the game, Klein and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds earned a dinner this week from Oliver. After the defensive tackle took back-to-back bad penalties, both Klein and Edmunds put three-straight big plays together to hold the Chargers to a field goal. Edmunds' lone noticeable negative play, Keenan Allen scoring a touchdown on him, was a situation he shouldn't have even been put in trying to cover a wideout.

Secondary: B-

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (Gannett photo)

The highlight moment from Buffalo's secondary was an interception by Tre'Davious White. Very clutch because Josh Allen had just turned the ball over a few moments prior. But it really didn't seem like an overly great day from Buffalo's secondary. Just pretty solid. A few times, the Chargers' playmakers had defenders all over them, but guys like Allen and Mike Williams still made catches. Knock the ball down. Jalen Guyton found yards a few times over the middle, one in particular he beat White. Another was a cheap pick play. Anyone reading this now might be thinking, how can we think this? Justin Herbert looked average-at-best. This is true, but he was very inaccurate. Feels like the defensive line deserves more praise for shutting him down than the secondary getting hands on balls. He was sacked three times and was off the mark because the pressure was so consistent. Some of that pressure was from the secondary, though. Taron Johnson had two QB hits but also was worked by Keenan Allen on a two-point conversion.

Special teams: A

Bills kicker Tyler Bass. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Andre Roberts just always stands out as a returner... but naturally, we're still in that bit of a "laughable" area with him. He's just so, so, so, so close to breaking one off but just barely misses it. We need this, Andre. Still, he averaged 27.8 yards per kick return and had an 18-yard punt return. Very good day at the office. Corey Bojorquez did his duties and didn't whiff on anything. He should've had a ball pinned deep. But kicker Tyler Bass stood out because of the offense. Once again, the Bills, in long field goal territory, took negative plays... making Bass's life more difficult. But the rookie held his own, connecting from 45 and 43 yards.

Coaching: B+

Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Those loss of yards on offense making Bass's life more difficult is probably the only blemish on Buffalo's coaching staff in this one. The Bills did have nine penalties for 85 yards as well. But overall, the Bills defense was in great position a ton of times throughout the game, kudos to Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier for that. Herbert very much looked like a rookie quarterback. Offensively, Brian Daboll was creative again, and using Allen as a rusher often kept drives alive and opened things up for the rest of the rushing attack.