Report card: Bills top Bears, 35-13

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 16 report card for the Buffalo Bills (12-3) following the team’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears (3-12):

Quarterback: B+

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The conditions were not favorable for a strong passing attack on Saturday. Still, the two interceptions that Allen threw were a bit concerning, as they indicated some lapses in judgment. Even so, Allen took what the defense gave him for most of the afternoon, completing 15-of-26 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Allen added a rush on the ground as well.

Running backs: A

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Devin Singletary and James Cook carved up the Bears defense. It was a day made for the ground game, and the duo came through. Singletary rushed 12 times for 106 yards, while James Cook ran 11 times for 99 yards. Both players had a touchdown on the day.

Wide receivers: B-

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The unit gets some flexibility in the grade, as the cold conditions limited the aerial attack. Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox each had three catches and a touchdown reception. Stefon Diggs had a quiet afternoon, catching only two passes for 26 yards. Even with the cold conditions, it seemed the receivers could not create separation on a consistent basis to help out Allen.

Offensive line:A-

The offensive line pummeled the Bears in the trenches. It was the best that the unit has looked all season. The offensive line group created seems for Cook and Singletary to run wild. Buffalo ran for a season-high 254 yards. The pass protection was good as well, although the passing attack did not seem completely in sync during this game.

Defensive line: A

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo won the battle in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball as well. David Montgomery had a few decent runs, but the Bills defense largely bottled him up. The group also did not allow Justin Fields to run wild, keeping the athletic quarterback in the pocket. AJ Epenese and Ed Oliver registered sacks.

Story continues

Linebackers: A

Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds kept everything under control in the middle level of the defense. Both players were solid against the run. Edmunds held his own in pass coverage as well. The Virginia Tech product recorded a game-high nine tackles. Milano showed once again that he is a force for the Buffalo defense.

Secondary: A-

The secondary did a solid job keeping the Bears from gaining any positive momentum through the air. Outside of the Pettis touchdown reception and the Jones Jr. big play, the Bills did not surrender anything big to Fields through the air. The Jaquan Johnson interception was a nice way to conclude this game for the group.

Special teams: B-

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The weather wreaked some havoc on the Bills special teams game. Tyler Bass missed a field goal and a PAT. Nyheim Hines muffed two returns. Buffalo’s coverage unit, while not impacted by the weather, did allow multiple long returns in the game. Sam Martin, for his part, bombed punts in the afternoon. Martin averaged 53.7 yards per punt.

Coaching: A-

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The first half was a bit rugged for the Bills, as the team did not have a particularly clean half of football. However, Buffalo dominated in the second half. McDermott’s challenge play was a great call. Ken Dorsey stuck with the run game, which proved to be the strength of the team on this day.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire