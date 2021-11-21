Report card: Bills stomped by Colts, 41-15

Not sure many, if any, people saw this one coming. The Buffalo Bills have failed to win consecutive games for six weeks now and their schedule only gets more difficult.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) ran all over the Bills (6-4), literally, with running back Jonathan Taylor scoring five touchdowns.

Here’s how Bills Wire graded Buffalo after their 41-15 loss in this week’s report card:

Quarterback: C

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Well Mitchell Trubisky entered the game and it wasn’t because the Bills were blowing their opponent out.

QBs Josh Allen and Trubisky combined to go 24-of-40 for 216 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

It’s tough to grade Trubisky harshly because he should never see the field outside of an injury to Allen but his interception was just as bad.

Allen hasn’t played up to the MVP candidate he’s capable of in recent weeks. He was average-at-best vs. Indy, competing against the Colts, weather, and his own offensive line.

Still it’s a rough day in the air when the Colts are missing each of their starting safeties. Allen has escaped blame because of constant offensive line shuffling but the Bills need a quarterback who can win in spite of them and not go down with the ship.

Running back: D

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Same old, same old for the Bills’ anemic rushing attack.

Buffalo didn’t have much faith in their run game heading in and abandoned early after a quick 14-0 deficit. They’d rush just 13 times total.

Matt Breida broke free for a 28-yard gain on the ground, but didn’t appear until the second half despite his breakout performance against the Jets. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss had six carries for 22 yards.

At this point, an A+ performance for this group would be an individual rusher going over 90 yards and zero touchdowns. A low bar.

Tight End: A

(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Dawson Knox found himself again in his second week back from a broken hand.

Knox was targeted 10 times by Allen, catching six passes for a game-high 80 yards and a long of 31 yards. His longest reception was more yards than any receiver on either side accumulated Sunday.

Story continues

Knox moved well and helped set the edge on a couple of Buffalo’s outside runs. He was their best player not named Stefon Diggs on the field.

Wide Receiver: C+

(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Diggs had four catches for 23 yards and two touchdowns. Every other wide receiver was practically invisible.

Cole Beasley made a nice catch on 3rd and 2 in the first quarter, helping Buffalo move the chains and set up their first touchdown.

Gabriel Davis and Emmanuel Sanders had some balls slip through their hands. Both were the intended target on Allen’s interceptions.

Offensive Line: D

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

Just not good enough. Sometimes not good at all.

Buffalo went back to its grouping of Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Cody Ford, Darryl Williams out of necessity – not want- this week.

Ford and Williams are not the right pairing at guard and tackle and it’s a bit baffling why Buffalo keeps running out a combination that is known not to work. Perhaps they could’ve kept Williams at right guard and bring in Bobby Hart at right tackle to keep the stronger player at his best position.

With Spencer Brown’s status in the air for Thursday, it might be another game of these five, and it might be the reason for another loss.

Defensive Line: F

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills defensive line was not up to the task against one of the league’s best offensive lines.

They were manhandled. Indianapolis had 46 carries for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor had a long of 40, Nyheim Hines had a long of 19, and Carson Wentz scrambled for 18 yards after Mario Addison completely whiffed on a third and long sack attempt.

There’s no other grade to receive when you allowed one rusher to carry it 32 times for 185 yards and score four times. Six yards per carry is a number no opposing lineman wants to see.

Gregory Rousseau and Harrison Phillips racked up tackles with seven each and Ed Oliver had a tackle for loss. Oliver had the Bills’ lone sack on Wentz but it was nullified by a holding penalty in the secondary.

Linebacker: D

(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

It all comes back to stopping the run and while Matt Milano and A.J. Klein combined for 15 tackles, they couldn’t do enough to keep the Colts off the board.

This group avoids the F because they didn’t commit any egregious penalties.

Secondary: F

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Hyde said postgame the Bills as a team didn’t do enough to stop the run so they get lumped in with low grades despite just 11 receptions against them.

Buffalo wasn’t tested through the air with tight end Jack Doyle the only Colts offensive player with 30 yards receiving.

The Bills secondary whiffed on tackles and had a miscommunication leading to Jonathan Taylor’s receiving touchdown in the first quarter. The group was undisciplined taking late penalties, giving the Colts free first downs.

Special Teams: D+

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Matt Haack had his best day as a punter, only attempting one and booting it 55 yards.

Tyler Bass’ field-goal streak was broken. Bass didn’t have an easy day on kicks, attempting two from over 50 yards in harsh weather. He went 0-for-2 but he made his lone extra point.

The worst play of the day was Isaiah McKenzie tripping over himself on a kickoff return. McKenzie fell, fumbled, and the Colts picked up the ball and started their drive on the Buffalo three-yard line. The Colts needed just one play to score and increased a 17-7 first-half lead to 24-7 in 15 seconds of game time.

1

1