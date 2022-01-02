Report card: Bills’ playoff-clinching victory over the Falcons

Welcome back to the playoffs, Buffalo.

Sunday’s victory against the Atlanta Falcons put the Bills at a 10-6 record and into the playoffs for the third-straight season and fourth time in five seasons. Now just a win against the New York Jets next weekend separates them from consecutive AFC East titles.

Here’s how Bills Wire graded the Bills’ positional groups after their 29-15 victory:

Quarterback: C-

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills’ passing attack against Atlanta was putrid but their rushing attack was terrific, thanks to Josh Allen.

Allen went just four-of-11 passing for 32 yards and three interceptions after the first quarter. But he had two rushing touchdowns and 15 carries for 81 yards.

It might be Allen’s worst day throwing the ball but not his worst day overall. That was against the Colts.

Unfortunately for him this game likely takes him out of the MVP race but that matters little when the Bills clinch the playoffs and get a chance to compete for something larger.

Running back: A+

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary deserves all the praise for his performance on Sunday. He had 23 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the most rushing yards in a game in his career and the first time he’s passed 100 yards in a game since Nov. 24, 2019, against the Denver Broncos.

Singletary has scored in three straight games and received 23, 17, and 23 touches in each game, respectively.

The Bills are comfortable rolling him out as their full-time back and he’s rewarded them with the best games of his season. Even in the loss to the Buccaneers, Singletary had 52 yards rushing and six catches for 37 yards.

The last month has been all Motor and he’s going to keep going until the wheels fall off.

Tight End: D

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Really this grade should be M for missing because the Bills did not get their tight end involved at all.Dawson Knox was the only tight end on Buffalo’s game day roster. He was targeted twice and did not catch a pass.

Story continues

That is only one more time than left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Wide Receiver: C+

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the Bills needed some extra hand warmers or even some spidertack because balls were just bouncing off hands.

Stefon Diggs caught five of his nine targets, and Cole Beasley caught just two of his six.

Buffalo’s longest play through the air was 15 yards and they were more comfortable running the ball into the end zone than passing. When they tried throwing in the first quarter, a ball zipped through Diggs’ hands and a pass interference penalty on fourth and goal saved them from a turnover on downs.

Offensive Line: A

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills offensive line held up, and at times even dominated the trenches.

The Bills went back to the combination that carried them in the second half of last week’s game against the Patriots. From left to right the Bills lined up Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown.

Allen wasn’t sacked on 26 dropbacks and they averaged 5.3 yards per rush on 44 rushing attempts.

Defensive Line: A+

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Poor Matt Ryan. The Falcons QB was sacked five times and hit eight additional times.

Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Greg Rousseau, and Mario Addison sacked the Falcons quarterback. Phillips was especially dominant with three quarterback hits on the day.

The Bills defensive line forced a critical turnover in the first quarter. Rousseau stripped Ryan and the ball was recovered by Phillips. Buffalo’s offense would pay them back with a touchdown and go up 14-2.

This was Buffalo’s best group on the field.

Linebacker: B+

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

As usual, the Bills linebackers led the team in tackles. Tremaine Edmunds had seven and Matt Milano had six.

The Bills linebackers are meant to clean up plays while the defensive line takes on blocks. They did well holding the versatile backfield of Atlanta down.

Where troubles arrived was Atlanta’s use of screens. The Falcons got their best ball carriers in space and beat the Bills that way. It worked through the first half while Kyle Pitts was healthy but they slowed the use heavily once he left with a hamstring injury.

Still, Milano and Edmunds did well.

Secondary: B

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Bills are lucky Kyle Pitts had a hamstring injury that limited him throughout the second half.

Buffalo didn’t have someone who could keep up with the Atlanta rookie tight end and he showed it on a 61-yard catch and run against Dane Jackson where he stiff-armed Micah Hyde into the snowy turf.

Taron Johnson had a rough day, including a drive early in the fourth quarter that he was called for two penalties.

Buffalo will need to be better at defending screen plays but that was something they struggled with even while Tre’Davious White was healthy.

Special Teams: C

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Stevenson gets too excited when he catches a football and frankly has had more ball security issues than Isaiah McKenzie ever displayed.

His muffed punt luckily was only two points for Atlanta and not six. Additionally, he seems to find the backs of his blockers of returns more often than not.

Tyler Bass made all his extra points and they went a second week without punting. Let’s see if no in-game reps leads to a mistake against the Jets next week.

1

1