Report card: Bills lose 21-19 vs. Dolphins

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 3 report card for the Buffalo Bills following the team’s frustrating 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins:

Quarterback: A-

Allen once again put the team on his back. With the team struggling to finish drives, Allen took control. He attempted 63 passes and completed 42 passes for 400 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Allen added 47 yards on the ground as well.

Allen did push the ball at times, but as the superstar of the team, it was up to the signal caller to make a play. Unfortunately, Allen couldn’t get the team over the hill with one more score.

He fumbled three times and was part of two chaotic conclusions to each half of football. In both cases, the Bills produced nothing at the end of the time.

Running backs: B-

This was an interesting group to grade from Sunday’s game. The actual run game struggled, breaking out infrequently.

However, the unit was strong catching the ball out of the backfield. James Cook, Devin Singletary, and Zack Moss totaled 14 receptions in the game. Fullback Reggie Gilliam added two more.

Still, a more consistent ground game would help the team produce more effective drives.

Receivers: B+

Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie caught seven passes apiece. Gabriel Davis, operating at less than 100-percent, caught three passes for 37 receiving yards. Jake Kumerow chipped in two catches.

The unit, while putting up solid numbers, did not break out in the manner that we are accustomed to seeing. In addition, the Bills receivers did not get the separation to make Allen’s life as easy as it could have been.

Tight ends:C+

Meanwhile, the tight end duo of Dawon Knox and Quintin Morris added six catches for 47 receiving yards. In the heat, Knox’s injury issues continued and it’s causing him to have a very quiet start to 2022.

Offensive line: C+

The unit clearly struggled without Mitch Morse in the middle of the line. Allen helped bail out the unit quite a bit by moving in the pocket. However, the offensive line allowed four sacks. In addition, the group could not get its footing in the run game as well.

Of all places, the injury issue hit home here the most. The entire right side of the offensive line, Spencer Brown and Ryan Bates, left due to injuries–Some involving the heat.

Defensive line: B

The Bills front four had minimal success at getting after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Greg Rousseau had a strong game, recording 1.5 sacks. However, it was apparent that the unit struggled without Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips.

Tavovailoa had several clean pockets, which made him look much better than he should have. The consistency of the unit getting in the backfield was lacking. On the flip side, the group was strong against the run, allowing only 41 yards and 17 carries.

Linebackers: A-

Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano did a great job at plugging holes and attempting to help in the pass defense game. Milano, however, did drop a sure pick-six, which was one of the several mistakes the team made.

Even still, Milano’s strength at the point of attack is something to marvel.

Secondary: B+

The unit should garner a lot of credit, as they hung in with the Dolphins for the entire game.

The unit is largely starting depth pieces, and the group limited big plays. Jaylen Waddle got between the safeties for a 45-yard pass. For the first time that this safety duo of Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin started together in an NFL game, it was a solid performance.

Special teams: C+

The unit does get a little credit for forcing the upback into Dolpins punter Thomas Morestead, causing the punter to drive a punt into the backside of his teammate.

Jamison Crowder was good on punt returns, averaging 10.7 yards per return on three punts.

Despite that, the fatal flaw was Tyler Bass’s miss in the third quarter. The ripple effect forced the Bills to take more chances and in the fourth quarter, Buffalo needed a touchdown instead of a field goal to win. Sam Martin’s only punt was 31 yards, but it at least pinned the Dolphins inside their 20-yard line.

Coaching: C+

The Bills defense hung fairly strong, allowing only 21 points with a depleted unit. They were also given poor field position on Miami’s second drive, pinning them back at the six-yard line.

There were still several mistakes.

The chaos at the end of each half was maddening. Was it coaching or a lack of game intelligence? Either way, it was painful to watch. Also, the Bills high-powered offense was lifeless near the end zone. The Bills did not have an answer for the Miami defense as the game wore on.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire