Report card: Bills ground Jets 27-10 to win AFC East

The Bills are going back to the playoffs as division champions. Last time they made it to the AFC Championship game, this time they hope it’s the Super Bowl.

Buffalo will be the third seed in the AFC after defeating the Jets, 27-10, and going 11-6 in the NFL’s first 17-game regular season.

Here’s how Bills Wire graded the team in Week 18:

Quarterback: C

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills went 10 possessions in a row without a touchdown against the worst defense in the NFL. That starts and ends with Josh Allen.

Allen led the Bills to a first drive touchdown, culminating in an impressive dance between him, Stefon Diggs, and the sideline for the score. Then the Bills had two field goals on the next 10 drives and four three-and-out possessions.

Allen was unspectacular, completing 24-of-45 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, against a secondary even more banged up than when the Bills met them two months ago.

Allen will need a better performance when the playoffs begin later this week.

Running back: A

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary continues to motor on with another strong performance as Buffalo’s lead back.

Singletary put up a performance of 19 carries for 88 yards with a touchdown and a long rush of 40 yards. Singletary had two catches for 24 yards and a score as well.

Singletary continues to expand his role and play time. The disparity between him and Zack Moss only grows larger as the latter has five carries for eight yards.

Tight End: A-

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson Knox is the only tight end the Bills feel the need to activate on game day. Knox has exploded into a solid option at the position in his third season, reaching career highs across the box score in 2021-22.

Knox has proven capable as a blocker on the edge and added the receiving production his athleticism was capable of when drafted.

Knox had three catches for 49 yards on five targets. He’ll be a big part to any postseason success the Bills have.

Story continues

Wide Receiver: B

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Still not sure how Stefon Diggs got his feet in bounds on the first Bills score of the game but without it the Bills wide receiving corps would’ve had a terrible night.

Diggs led Buffalo’s receivers with nine catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. He had one ball incomplete in the end zone that bounced off his hands and one ball he caught but his foot was out of bounds. It could’ve been a much larger day for the Bills star.

Gabriel Davis had a confusingly bad performance in the final game of his sophomore season. Davis caught just three balls on 14 targets.

Cole Beasley had four catches for 31 yards and even Jake Kumerow caught a pass toward the end of the game.

Offensive Line: A

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills combination of Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Darryl Williams, and Spencer Brown works. That’s huge for the team now that the playoffs are here.

Allen had a clean pocket to work in throughout the game and Buffalo averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Buffalo’s rushing attack isn’t prolific by any means so keeping Allen clean will be something to place more importance on.

Defensive Line: A+

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets entered the game against the Bills with one of the best rushing attacks in the league recently. Over the last three weeks, no team had more rushing yards than them.

Then they played the Bills and rushed 17 times for 48 yards.

But keeping the Jets at bay on the run isn’t what was this unit’s best performance was. The Bills had nine sacks, six from their defensive linemen.

Mario Addison destroyed former Bill Conor McDermott on the left edge for two sacks and a quarterback hit. Ed Oliver had 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. AJ Epenesa, Boogie Basham, had one sack each.

Jerry Hughes had 0.5 sacks. And Greg Rousseau led the Bills with five tackles.

Linebacker: A-

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Usually the Bills linebackers clean up what the defensive line can’t get but there was nothing to clean up.

Edmunds for once didn’t lead the team in tackles and Matt Milano only had three tackles. Milano had a sack and tackle for loss, while Edmunds had a tackle for loss and pass defense.

The linebackers played great as did the rest of the Bills defense except for one play when the Jets had a 40-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Milano and Edmunds’ health matters more than anything at this point.

Secondary: B+

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Bills secondary wasn’t challenged with a wide receiver group made up of career practice squad players and late-round rookies.

Buffalo had one busted play where Jordan Poyer whiffed on an interception and the Jets scored a 40-yard touchdown. Poyer redeemed himself with two sacks and two tackles for a loss.

The Bills corners handled their job and Micah Hyde had only one tackle for the first time all season.

Special Teams: F

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Terrible day.

Matt Haack had the worst performance by a punter in Bills history and the Bills still can’t pick who they want to return kicks.

The Bills had Marquez Stevenson inactive for Matt Breida and Isaiah McKenzie was kicked off punt returns again for Micah Hyde.

Tyler Bass made all his kicks as usual.

Haack’s performance allowed the Jets to repeatedly start with advantageous field position that a better team would have been able to take advantage of.

His days as the team’s punter may be numbered but it’s hard to see them replacing the guy who holds on field goals just six days out from a playoff game.

At least the Bills did block a punt by the Jets. That still is massively overshadowed.

1

1