Report card: Bills fall 32-30 vs. Cardinals

The Bills fell in dramatic fashion against the Cardinals in Week 10. While this game will be remembered for one play by the Cards (6-3)… there’s still plenty of snaps to judge and grade the Bills (7-3) on.

Here’s Bills Wire’s Week 10 report card for Buffalo against the Cards:

Quarterback: B-

Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

No doubt about it, the Bills should have won this game and because of quarterback Josh Allen. That doesn't mean he deserves an overall great grade, though. Allen played far too much "hero ball" again. Two interceptions, but Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson should have had three by himself. He also chucked up that potentially back-breaking play to Devin Singletary instead of taking a sack. The Bills also lucked out that Tyler Bass was money against the Cardinals. A few mistakes were found in deep field goal territory, like a delay of game penalty by Allen. Overall, Allen was 32-for-49 passing with 284 yards with two touchdowns to go along with his turnovers. Still not an awful mark here because the Bills, again, should have won it.

Running back: D

Bills running back Devin Singletary.

Both Singletary and Zack Moss had one good run in the game. Singletary's 13-yard gain and Moss's 15 yards were due to great one-cut moves by the backs. Singletary also had a nice block on a first-down scramble by Allen. But overall, we didn't get a lot from these guys. The Bills' offensive line doesn't provide much help and we'll get to that, but Singletary especially was making bad decisions with the ball on some carries. He also had a costly penalty late and dropped a potentially huge screen pass when blocks were setup for him perfectly.

Wide receiver: A

Bills wide receiver John Brown.

Of Buffalo's top-three targets, John Brown had the lowest output with six catches and 72 yards. Not only is that in itself pretty good, doing so on a bum knee makes it even more impressive. Cole Beasley led the way for the Bills for most of the way, he had 11 catches, 109 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs brought the clutch play with his late touchdown on his 10th catch (93 yards). While Gabriel Davis was disappointing with no catches on three targets, even he had a couple of good blocks. One of them helped spring Brown for his 31-yard catch via a screen pass. All in all, another good game from Buffalo's wideouts.

Tight end: D

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) celebrates his touchdown with Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Multiple penalties in this one for Dawson Knox which stood out much more than his two catches for 16 yards. Even Lee Smith whiffed on one first half block as well, making a bad read which cost the Bills some yards. Post-bye week, the Bills should get Tyler Kroft back and that should help. Knox only had three total targets as well.

Offensive line: C-

Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

A bit below average for the Bills offensive line vs. the Cardinals, but more of the same that we're used to. At times, Allen had a lot of time to throw the ball. There certainly was a time or two where the pocket around him caved in, but the QB is getting better and better at moving around in the pocket and that's helping the O-line, too. As run blockers, these guys aren't getting any better. At center, Jon Feliciano was blown over and Moss lost three yards on one carry. On another three-yard loss by Moss early in the game... just the entire middle of the line was blown up. Namely Ike Boettger missed on that one.

Defensive line: D

Bills defensive end Mario Addison.

A bit of an evergreen photo above for Bills defensive end Mario Addison. He missed a couple of chances to take Kyler Murray down in the backfield, and yes, Murray is very elusive, but you still have got to get him sometimes. Along with Addison missing Murray, he also made two bad reads on play-action carries by the QB. One went for 28 yards and the other was a 15-yard touchdown and those were on the same drive. Murray's other touchdown run saw Jerry Hughes bite incorrectly on a play action as well. Don't overlook the running backs for the Cards, either. Kenyan Drake had 100 yards while Chase Edmonds averaged seven yards per carry. A lot of that was because of poor play in the middle of Buffalo's D-line. Justin Zimmer had the Bills' lone sack from the D-line which was more a scramble by Murray.

Linebackers: C+

Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein.

Buffalo's linebackers didn't do anything noticeably bad, but there were a couple of runs where they were also just easily blocked out. Poor run defense isn't just on the defensive line's shoulders. But for the couple of bad reads, there were good efforts as well. Tremaine Edmunds looks healthier and he got to the outside to cut off carries more than once with some excellent athleticism. AJ Klein had a sack again this week, but it came on an all-out blitz so plenty of credit to go around on that one.

Secdonary: B

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson

Let's get right to it: If we're going to knock wideouts for dropped passes and Allen for interceptions and miscues on individual plays, the secondary deserves knock for the game-winning catch by DeAndre Hopkins. Is Hopkins elite? Yes. But the Bills knew one way or another a deep pass was coming and it wasn't defended, despite a three-on-one advantage with Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in the area. But throughout the game, the secondary did have a couple of solid plays. Dane Jackson had a pass breakup on Hopkins (yes, the same guy, by himself) on a jump ball in the first quarter. Just as an entire unit, the Bills secondary shut down Murray a few times because he simply had no where to go with the ball. Hyde also had a solid late-game solo tackle on Murray in the backfield which deserves recognition. Where the Cardinals had most of their big plays in the passing game were via Hopkins finding spaces in Buffalo's zone coverage.

Special teams: B

Bills kicker Tyler Bass,

Tyler Bass with three kick over 50 yards and Andre Roberts had a nice return to open the game again. Punter Corey Bojorquez gifted the Cardinals three points, though... a 12-yard punt. The Bills lost by two.

Coaching: B-

Bills head coach Sean McDermott

Brian Daboll had another outing of creative play calls. Allen's touchdown catch stands out. Some questionable plays in deep field goal range, though. Defensively, Murray was contained in the air but once the Cards adjusted at halftime, they had a big comeback effort. Plus, there's that final play. No bumps at the line of scrimmage by Sean McDermott's defense and you've got to make sure your guys knock that ball down.