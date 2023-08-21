Report card: Bills fall 27-15 in preseason loss to the Steelers

The Buffalo lost its second preseason contest of 2023 to Pittsburgh 27-15 on Saturday.

While the final score may imply that it was close, the points came late in the game for the Bills, who looked outmatched at least for the day by the Steelers, who competed effectively in all three phases.

Based on previous comments by head coach Sean McDermott about not focusing much on the Colts ahead of their first preseason game, but instead on themselves and what they need to do and evaluate as a team and roster, it may be nothing to worry about.

It is, after all, only the preseason.

Then again, the Bills starting offense struggled to get going in limited action, and their defense failed to stop the Steelers offense.

Here’s how Bills Wire graded Buffalo’s performance against the Steelers…

Quarterbacks: C

QB1 Josh Allen and the Bills starting offense made their anticipated debut in the first quarter of the game, though it was to lackluster results.

The team was without TE1 Dawson Knox who didn’t play as an injury precaution, but they still have a range of weapons as a result of offseason additions.

Allen and company struggled to get going or convert on third downs to keep drives alive, both things they did regularly under previous offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and have struggled at times under new OC Ken Dorsey.

QB Matt Barkley came into the game and led a competitive drive downfield before a tipped pass in the endzone resulted in what would be the first of three interceptions for the veteran on the day.

QB Kyle Allen was playing mostly with backup players, but he did have a couple of scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including a 17-yard pass to rookie WR Justin Shorter for a touchdown.

Running backs: B

While RB James Cook only logged three yards on three carries, the Bills backup running backs had good averages for yards on their carries.

Latavius Murray averaged 4.3 yards per carry with a long of 11 yards, Darrynton Evans had a 4.2 average with a long of 10 yards, and Jordan Mims had an average of six yards with a long of 14 yards.

Free agent addition Damien Harris has yet to play, and the defense on the other side of the ball was not always first stringers, but the group that’s been added to the running backs appears to be competitive.

Wide receivers/ tight end: B-

Offensive line: C

It was a tough day at the office for the Bills O-Line, a position group that’s been assessed as one of the weaker ones on the Buffalo roster in recent seasons.

And one that the front office invested in this offseason.

Tackle Tommy Doyle left with an injury, Dion Dawkins and particularly Spencer Brown struggled, and this after a week when Brandon Shell retired. Suffice it to say the position group had a rough week.

A bright spot was 2023 second-round NFL Draft pick O’Cyrus Torrence who got the start over Ryan Bates, looking good. If Torrence keeps it up he might continue to play his way into a starting role, and Bates might switch in to fill some of the line holes with the rotation losing some players.

Defensive line: C+

The Defense struggled overall and didn’t create a lot of opportunities to pressure the pocket or stop the Steelers’ starting offense.

That starts at the line, then extends to the position groups behind them, but in all the Pittsburgh offense just came prepared and ready to play, and put up points against the Buffalo defense.

Linebackers: C-

Part of the final score came by way of Steelers RB Jaylen Warren, who had 62 yards on a single carry in the first quarter.

Once he got past the Bills defensive starters, Buffalo’s starting linebackers and rushers failed to stop him before he broke out for a touchdown on the play.

While they’re not solely responsible, the Bills pass rush in general had a quiet day despite causing QB’s Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph each to fumble, and the linebackers played a role in not stopping or slowing the Steelers offense.

What also became evident, is there is a hole in the absence of inside linebacker and departed free agent Tremaine Edmunds which is a vulnerability and weakness for Buffalo.

Secondary: C-

Another position group that failed to stop Pittsburgh’s offense, was the secondary, who gave up passing yards in the contest to QB’s Kenny Pickett (43), Mitch Trubisky (78), and Mason Rudolph (52), as well as two touchdown tosses.

They’ll need to be better moving forward.

Special teams: C+

Coaching: C

There are different possibilities as to why the Bills playcalling and on-field performance was the way it played out on Saturday.

HC Sean McDermott had been clear in the previous week against Indianapolis that the Bills would focus on themselves in the preseason matchup, not on the opponent.

As Buffalo’s coaching staff conducts its position and roster evaluations, while also working on areas that need improvement overall, that all may factor into their gameplans in a way that is more centric and focused on just that. Regular season matchups would be approached differently in terms of preparation and gameplan in terms of being more focused on the opponent.

It’s even possible that McDermott and company took the opportunity to allow things to play out and get some film of an AFC opponent they’ll see in the future, including potentially in a playoff matchup, down the line.

Still, the overall defensive performance falls on McDermott’s shoulders as he is both the head coach and defensive coordinator. And the offensive performance falls on offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who is facing a season in which he has more offensive weapons (and fewer excuses and room for error) than the Bills have had on that side of the ball since GM Brandon Beane and McDermott have been leading the franchise.

The big story here, however, was penalties, including 12 penalties in the first half. The most by a Bills team since their 9-6 2021 regular-season loss to Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

