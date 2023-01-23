Report card: Bills fall 27-10 to Bengals in divisional round

The Buffalo Bills season ended with a 27-10 loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo’s substandard performance earns the group disappointing grades for this clash. Here’s how The Bills Wire grades Buffalo’s performance:

Quarterback: C+

Bills quarterback Allen struggled Sunday afternoon.

The signal-caller made a few nice passes. For the most part, he struggled to find open receivers. Allen also didn’t have a lot of help, as he was under duress quite a bit while in the pocket.

When he did have time, Allen could not connect consistently with his receivers. Allen had problems with his accuracy as well. Allen couldn’t use his legs to make any progress as well. Allen ended the game 25-of-42 for 264 yards. Allen did not throw a touchdown, but he did rush one in.

Running backs: C-

James Cook and Devin Singletary were largely afterthoughts in the offensive game plan on Sunday. The running backs struggled to find space when called upon.

The duo ran the ball 10 times for 32 yards. For a duo that looked as if they would be a larger part of the offensive scheme, their lack of involvement was poor.

Receivers/ tight ends: C

The receiving crew could not get on the same page with Allen.

Allen found receivers when he scrambled and had time. However, the receivers largely struggled to find separation. When Buffalo’s receivers were open, Allen was under so much stress that he could not move through his progressions.

Tight end Dawson Knox paced Buffalo with five catches and 65 yards. Kahlil Shakir led the receiving group with 40 yards on two grabs. Gabe Davis had one of the Bills’ only highlights on a 25-yard catch along the sideline.

Offensive line: D

The offensive line could not handle the Bengals pass rushers. The Bills were dominated at the point of attack.

Buffalo’s offensive line struggled to create running lanes. They also had issues giving Allen time to scan the field on passing plays.

Defensive line: D+

The defensive line struggled against a perceived-to-be inferior Cincinnati offensive line. The Bills group was largely pushed around against the run game.

The Bengals rushed for 172 yards on 34 rushes. In addition, Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow a lot of time to pick apart the Bills defense and got the ball out quick anyway.

Linebackers: B+

Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds were the lone bright spot in the divisional game. Both players were all over the field.

Edmunds’ only issue was staying in coverage for a long time when needed. Otherwise, both players racked up the tackles. Edmunds had 13 total tackles (11 solo), while Milano recorded 10 tackles and a sack.

Secondary: B-

The Bills secondary held strong as long as they could. However, they were overmatched at times, and it showed.

With the Bills defensive line failing to get pressure on Burrow, the secondary ultimately was put under great pressure.

Not to mention, injuries added up. Dean Marlowe (groin) went down and did not return. Then Jordan Poyer (head) and Tre’Davious White (head) collided and only White returned. Not to mention, Micah Hyde (neck) has been out for most of 2023, and there’s Damar Hamlin to consider too.

Special teams: B+

There’s not a great deal to write about with the special teams unit. Tyler Bass was successful on both of his kicks. Sam Martin averaged 44.8 yards per punt. Nyheim Hines averaged 22.5 yards per kick return.

Other shortcomings simply overshadowed any successes.

Coaching: D+

The Bills had zero answers for the Bengals. Cincinnati jumped on the Bills early, and Buffalo’s staff had no adjustments that were successful in any way.

Buffalo’s 10 points were their fewest on the season. The defense allowed points on five of eight drives to Cincinnati. One of the three “successful” defensive stands ended with the conclusion of the first half, while another ended with a punt during garbage time.

