Report card: Bills fall 20-17 to the Jets

The Buffalo Bills took a surprising loss to the New York Jets in Week 9.

The loss now puts the Jets (6-3) only one-half game behind the Bills (6-2) in the AFC East standings. Here’s how the Bills Wire grades Buffalo after the Bills’ disappointing performance against the Jets:

Quarterback: C

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There’s a lot that seems to be making Allen’s life much more difficult in games. The offensive line isn’t giving him time, and Allen is bailing on the pocket quickly. His ability to extend plays is magnificent, but he was largely not making the best decisions this week.

Allen was 18-of-34 for 205 passing yards. He threw two interceptions, both of which were gifts for the Jets. Allen’s mechanics were lacking this week, and it seemed like he was pressing throughout the game.

Allen’s rushing makes up for some of the shortcomings in the passing game. Allen ran for two touchdowns, including a stellar 36-yard scamper. However, without a competent passing game, there’s only so much Allen can do with his legs.

Running backs: C-

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s challenging to grade this unit, as the run game was largely an afterthought. The trio of Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Nyheim Hines rushed 13 times for 48 yards.

Their strength lies in their ability to be a release valve for Allen. While the Bills are not supposed to be a run-heavy team, the Bills were far from competent with their game on the ground.

Receivers: C+

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs had a nice first half, but was quiet in the second half. Diggs had five catches for 93 receiving yards, but was not a factor after halftime.

Buffalo’s receivers struggled to create separation. The combination of the lack of separation plus the lack of time for Allen to throw created massive issues for this group.

Offensive line: D+

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Something has to give with this unit. The group was looking better with respect to their run blocking over the past few weeks. During this game, it seemed as if the group could not handle the Jets defensive line.

Story continues

This was especially true with the passing game. The line did not seem to give Allen the protection that he needed. Allen could not step into throws. Often, Allen would have to roll out to gain any sort of time to complete passes.

Defensive line: D+

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line had some moments where they put pressure on Zach Wilson, including a strip sack by Von Miller which ended a 14-pay drive by the Jets.

However, when the unit needed to shut things down, they could not do so. New York gashed the Bills on the ground on the Jets game-winning drive. The Bills ended up allowing 174 yards on the ground.

Linebackers: C

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tremaine Edmunds and Terrel Bernard were everywhere on the field. Bernard, starting his first NFL game in place of Matt Milano, recorded seven tackles.

Edmunds was second among all Bills with 11 tackles. While the stats were there, there were several instances where either player did not fill a hold against the run or did not take the ideal angle of approach for a tackle.

Secondary: B-

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The secondary did all right against the Jets passing attack. Buffalo did not allow a big play but faced long methodical drives by New York. Demar Hamlin led players with 12 tackles, while Jaquan Johnson had 10 tackles. When two of the top three tackles on the team play in the secondary and the team only allows 154 passing yards, it’s a problem.

The unit misses Jordan Poyer quite a bit. Hopefully, he and Tre’Davious White will be game-ready for the Vikings game.

Special teams: B

] (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Tyler Bass was 1-of-2, missing a late first-half field goal from 55 yards away. Those three points seemed to loom large throughout the second half. Bass was successful from 51 yards away in the second half.

Sam Martin had a good afternoon, dropping a punt that landed at the four-yard line midway through the fourth quarter to force the Jets to move the length of the field to win the game.

Hines returned his lone punt of the day for 18 yards, showing good speed and decision-making on the return.

Coaching: D

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Whatever the game plan was for the offense was not working. The Bills struggled with consistency in their execution. The Jets basically gifted the Bills a possession at the end of the game, as New York stalled to take the lead with a field goal. On the ensuing drive, Buffalo could do nothing, turning the ball over.

Buffalo’s defensive line was not winning battles in the trenches for the second week in a row.

Yes, the Bills were missing several starters. However, the Bills did not seem to have any answers the Jets, especially in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire