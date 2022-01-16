Report card: Bills advance with 47-17 wild-card win vs. Patriots

Domination.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots. 47-17. to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Josh Allen had more touchdowns than incompletions. Tight end Dawson Knox had two scores. Running back Devin Singletary scored twice himself.

Here’s how Bills Wire graded Buffalo’s positional groups in the victory:

Quarterback: A+

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Is there such a thing as a perfect quarterback game?

Allen had his best game of the season and possibly his career. He had five touchdowns to his four incompletions to go with no turnovers and no sacks.

Allen had 300+ passing yards and 50+ rushing yards. He began the game aggressive on the ground, racking up 41 rushing yards on the first drive alone.

Allen would lead the offense to a perfect seven of seven on touchdown drives. Compare that to last week when they went 10 drives without a score.

Running back: A+

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Singletary’s motor continues to roar mightily. The third-year running back is enjoying the best stretch of his career at the best possible time.

Singletary finished with 16 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He now has touchdowns in five-straight games and five scores in his last three.

Singletary ran for 3.6 yards per carry and 3.3 yards per carry in the Bills’ first two matchups this season. On Saturday night he had 5.1 yards per carry.

Tight End: A+

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Knox made an improbable touchdown catch for the Bills’ first score of the game. Then on the Bills’ next drive, he scored again to put the Bills up 13-0. What else could you ask for?

Knox had five catches for 89 yards, leading the Bills in both categories. He became the first Bills tight end in history to have two touchdowns in a playoff game.

Wide Receiver: A

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Talk about helping your quarterback out.

Despite the cold and Allen throwing the ball as hard as he could, the Bills wide receivers hauled in nearly all of their targets.

Stefon Diggs burned J.C. Jackson for a 45-yard yard gain. Gabriel Davis made a touch 22-yard touchdown catch. Emmanuel Sanders reached the end zone for the first time since October on a 34-yard catch. Even offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught his one target, a one-yard touchdown.

Offensive Line: A+

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots had zero sacks and one quarterback hit. They had zero tackles for loss. And the Patriots allowed 6.0 yards per carry.

The Bills offensive line combination of Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Darryl Williams, and Spencer Brown not only works, but it took over against the Patriots defensive line.

On Allen’s first touchdown pass, he had over nine seconds to throw in a clean pocket. That’s going to get the job done.

Defensive Line: A

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills defensive line didn’t have the counting stats like they had Week 18 against the Jets but they kept the hot streak going against a second rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.

The Bills had three sacks and five quarterback hits. Their best play came from Jerry Hughes who sniffed out a fake spike attempt by the Patriots and sacked Jones with under a minute remaining in the first half.

Star Lotulelei and Boogie Basham recorded the other two sacks for Buffalo.

Linebacker: A

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills shoves Mac Jones #10 . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with eight tackles and Matt Milano finished third with five tackles.

The Bills starting linebackers covered from sideline-to-sideline and didn’t make any egregious mistakes in run defense that showed up on replays in past matchups against the Patriots.

New England’s starting tight ends of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith useless while the Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson each averaged fewer than 3.5 yards per carry.

Secondary: A

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Hyde might have made the interception of the season with his over-the-shoulder grab on the Patriots’ first possession, stealing a touchdown and ultimately setting the tone for the rest of the night.

The Bills’ secondary grabbed a second interception of Mac Jones when a pass was tipped up by Matt Milano and corralled into the arms of Levi Wallace.

Jones didn’t play poorly and certainly had more opportunity than either of the first two matchups of the teams but he couldn’t compete against what Buffalo was doing.

