Report card: Auburn football flunks test against New Mexico State

AUBURN — Auburn football was stunned by New Mexico State in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday as the Aggies came into AU's house and handed the Tigers an unexpected loss a week before the Iron Bowl.

The Aggies were previously 0-24 against SEC competition in the program's history.

Here's how we graded Auburn, which has to recover quickly for a matchup with Alabama, in the loss:

Offense: D-

Auburn struggled to get much of anything going against the Aggies. The ground game − minus scrambles by quarterback Payton Thorne − was essentially nonexistent. After exploding for over 500 rushing yards over his last four games, junior running back Jarquez Hunter was held to a mere 24 yards on seven carries. One of Auburn's only successful offensive plays was a 33-yard touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather, but positives were few and far between.

Defense: D+

Maybe the defense's performance wouldn't look so bad if the offense was able to provide anything more than it did, but 24 points is too much to give up to a team like New Mexico State. Quarterback Diego Pavia is talented, but Auburn needed to have better answers for him.

Special teams: A

Redshirt freshman kicker Alex McPherson and punter Oscar Chapman were about the only players who excelled. McPherson nailed a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter, and Chapman averaged 47.5 yards on his four punts. Keionte Scott also had a solid 9-yard punt return.

Coaching: F

Auburn has more talent than New Mexico State, but still found a way to lose. And not just lose, either, but get beaten by two scores in front of a home crowd. The staff also had a curious decision to end the half, as it elected not to call timeouts with the Aggies driving. New Mexico State settled for a field goal with only 26 seconds remaining until the break.

The lack of timeout usage typically signals that a team is content with taking the game to halftime. But Auburn instead threw a dangerous pas on first down. In a game where points were tough to come by for the Tigers, they needed to call timeouts and preserve time to create another scoring opportunity.

Overall: F

Losing by multiple scores to New Mexico State is a complete failure for Auburn. Every time.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

