Report card: Arkansas’ offensive line, defensive lines stumble in season-ending loss

Arkansas’ offensive line was supposed to be one of the best in the country. And at times, it was. Just not often enough.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was supposed to lead one of the better defenses in the country. And at times, it…

OK, that one doesn’t work.

The Arkansas defense gave up 468 yards of total offense to Missouri, more 100 beyond what the Tigers normally get in a 29-27 loss on Friday. The Tigers’ win ensured the two teams finished the regular season equal, both at 6-6.

The defense struggled all year, so in ways, it was expected. The offensive line’s serious issues were not. Quarterback KJ Jefferson was sacked six times and the Arkansas ground game had just 113 yards on 38 carries, one of the worst outputs of the season.

Blame was aplenty after the game. Let’s take a look at how each unit did in our estimation with a report card.

Arkansas quarterback

Arkansas quarterback

Jefferson went 20 of 27 passing for 205 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He added another 38 yards on the ground.

But the big plays were never there and he was sacked six times. The sacks may not have been on him, but they do reflect the overall grade because they’re negative plays.

Grade: B-

Arkansas running back

Arkansas running back

Rocket Sanders caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter that pulled Arkansas within a point at halftime. But he also had just 47 yards on 10 carries. Rashod Dubinion and AJ Green combined for 29 on seven behind him.

A rushing attack that is one of the 15 best in the country had to do more than that.

Grade: C

Arkansas receivers and tight end

Arkansas receivers and tight end

Matt Landers had a whale of a grab for Arkansas’ second touchdown. Jadon Haselwood caught seven passes. Trey Knox caught four. They did what they’ve done most of the year. Game loss wasn’t on them.

Grade: B

Arkansas offensive line

Arkansas offensive line

Arkansas’ running game finished almost 100 yards behind its season average. Jefferson was sacked six times.

What else should be noted?

Grade: F

Arkansas defensive line

Arkansas defensive line

The defensive line had one tackle for loss and struggled as the first line against a Missouri ground game that let went for 256 yards, including 138 (largely on scrambles) by quarterback Brady Cook.

Grade: D

Arkansas linebackers

Arkansas linebackers

Drew Sanders picked up a late sack and Pooh Paul racked up nine tackles, including one for-loss. But little the group did suggested a plus for the Hogs. They also weren’t the reason Arkansas lost.

Grade: B-

Arkansas secondary

Arkansas secondary

Cook wasn’t actually terribly efficient, completing just 62% of his passes against the Arkansas secondary. Yardage given up was fair, too. A distinct lack of consistent pressure up front played a big role in the unit struggles, but on the other hand, they weren’t great, either.

Grade: C

Arkansas coaching

Arkansas coaching

The heat grew hotter before the game even started with Myles Slusher’s exit from the team. Arkansas still has never won in Columbia and Barry Odom, who coached the Tigers before joining the Hogs as DC, was especially rough on Friday, giving up a total of 468 yards.

Grade: D

