Capitals-Flyers game on Tuesday postponed originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tuesday's game between the Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed due to COVID concerns, the NHL announced on Tuesday.

Travis Sanheim was the only Flyers player on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol-related absence list on Sunday when Washington and Philadelphia played. But there was an additional positive test among the Flyers on Monday, as reported by Darren Dreger and later confirmed by the league, which led to Tuesday's postponement.

It is better to monitor both teams to ensure there is not a wider outbreak as a result of Sunday's game than push forward on Tuesday and risk disaster.

This is the third game the Caps have had postponed in the last two days as two games against the Buffalo Sabres set for Thursday and Saturday were postponed as well. The next game on the calendar for Washington is Sunday in Pittsburgh.