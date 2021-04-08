Report: Canucks sign Tanner Pearson to 3-year, $9.75M extension
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Tanner Pearson to a three-year extension with an annual average value of $3.25 million, according to The Athletic's Thomas Drance.
Tanner Pearson deal is at $3.25 million over 3 years.
It's backloaded, and includes some signing bonus in the third year.
There's no formal expansion protection. Full NTC in year 1, m-NTC (7 teams) in year 2 and no trade protection whatsoever in year three. #Canucks
— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) April 8, 2021
Pearson isn't formally protected from being selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, although he does have a full no-trade clause in the first year of the deal, Drance reports. Although the deal doesn't require the Canucks to protect Pearson from the expansion draft, they've agreed to protect him this summer.
The 28-year-old was in the final year of his existing contract. Pearson recorded six goals and 11 points in 33 games this season, with a 48.52 Corsi For percentage.
It's a nice reward for Pearson, although it is perhaps another sign of general manager Jim Benning's inclination to overpay his own players, relative to market value. This is the second extension the Canucks offered recently, having signed star goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year, $25-million deal on March 31.
More coverage from Yahoo Sports