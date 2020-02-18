Report: Canelo Alvarez is considering a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez is reportedly willing to take on Gennadiy Golovkin again. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The boxing rematch everybody wants to see might happen after all. Canelo Alvarez is reportedly considering a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin, according to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic.

That should come as a surprise to most fans, especially after Alvarez publicly said he was done with Golovkin in October. The two have already fought twice. Their first match ended in a controversial split draw. The 29-year-old Alvarez defeated Golovkin by majority decision the second time around.

Some details would have to be sorted out for the fight to happen. Alvarez reportedly wants to fight at 168 pounds, according to Coppinger. That means Golovkin would have to put on weight for the bout. It’s also worth noting that Golovkin is now 37, and struggled in his last fight, a narrow win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Despite that, Golovkin could still be on board. He’s been vocal about getting a third fight with Alvarez for months now.

It should help that DAZN will be plenty motivated to make the fight happen. Both Alvarez and Golovkin are currently under contract with the streaming service. Alvarez signed a massive 11-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018. Golovkin joined Alvarez at DAZN in 2019.

Given how much money DAZN stands to make — and the fact that Golovkin wants his rematch — boxing fans should be optimistic. It sounds like the fight they’ve been waiting for could take place relatively soon.

