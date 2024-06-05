Report: Cam Sutton to sign with Steelers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Detroit Lion Cam Sutton is back in the NFL. Multiple outlets report the cornerback is expected to return to Pittsburgh with a new deal.

Sutton was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first six seasons in Pittsburgh. He was expected to be a key piece of the Lions’ secondary but lasted only one season after he was cut in March when an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Lions management said the team has a “zero-tolerance policy” for domestic violence and made the move before the legal process played out.

According to NFL.com, Sutton eventually turned himself into police. After completing its investigation, the Office of the State Attorney of Florida elected to seek a misdemeanor battery charge instead of felony charges. Sutton then agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program.

Insiders have not reported any details of the deal, but the Steelers have depth concerns at cornerback beyond Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.

In response, the Lions spent their first two picks in the 2024 draft on cornerbacks – Terrion Arnold out of the University of Alabama and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. from the University of Missouri. The team also re-signed Emmanuel Moseley, signed Amik Robertson as a free-agent and traded for Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis III.

In March, the Detroit Free Press reported that the Lions contract move with Sutton will be designated for after June 1, allowing the team to spread the salary cap hit from his remaining contract over two years instead of one.

