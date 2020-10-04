Report: After Cam Newton's positive coronavirus test, Patriots to travel with two planes

Report: Patriots to travel with two planes to Kansas City originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cam Newton's positive coronavirus test has altered New England's travel plans significantly for their Week 4 game against the Chiefs.

Following a postponement of the game to Monday night instead of Sunday afternoon, now the Patriots are planning extra precautions in order to do everyting they can to make sure the game gets played.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Sunday that the Patriots will take two planes to Kansas City. One plane will have around 20 people who've come in close contact with Newton, and the other will carry all other personnel.