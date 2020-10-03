Report: Cam Newton placed on COVID-19/reserve list, will miss Week 4 against Chiefs

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton won’t play in Week 4. Newton was added to the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, and will not play in the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Patriots QB Cam Newton is being added to the COVID-19/reserve list, per me and @TomPelissero. He’s out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

While a player can be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list for coming in contact with someone who tested positive, it appears Newton tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots have done mass testing and “there is no spread,” per Schefter.

Patriots have been doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, there is no spread, per source. https://t.co/0XyCkixjgv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

The Patriots confirmed a player tested positive for coronavirus, though did not name that player. The team added it performed testing Saturday morning, which did not reveal any additional positive tests.

Official statement from the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/Xh9nQKTIly — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Will Patriots and Chiefs play in Week 4?

While the Patriots have not experienced any additional positive tests, that doesn’t mean the game against the Chiefs will take place as planned. Positive tests can take days to show up in testing. The Tennessee Titans are proof of that. The team has experienced new positive tests every day since Tuesday. It’s possible more Patriots players have the virus, but have not tested positive yet.

The NFL has not made a call regarding the game, though the Patriots’ trip to Kansas City is on standby for now.

Patriots were scheduled to leave for KC at about 1 ET; trip now is on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

It’s worth noting, however, that the Atlanta Falcons played in Week 3 despite a player — cornerback A.J. Terrell — being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list last Saturday. No other members of the Falcons or the Chicago Bears — who the Falcons played in Week 3 — have tested positive for coronavirus since that game.

That opens the door for the Patriots to play in Week 4, though the NFL may not want to take that chance. With the Titans’ outbreak already hinting at the fragility of the season, the last thing the NFL needs is multiple teams dealing with coronavirus outbreaks.

