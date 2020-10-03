Report: Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, won't play in Patriots-Chiefs

Report: Newton tests positive for COVID-19, won't play in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton's season has been put on hold.

The Patriots quarterback has been added to the COVID-19/reserve list and won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

The Patriots issued a statement Saturday confirming that one player tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining.

Here's the statement:

“Late (Saturday) night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.



“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

It's unclear how Newton's reported positive test will impact Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Stay tuned for more updates.