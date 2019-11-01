Report: Cam Newton seeing specialist for slow-healing foot

Carolina Panthers fans who were hoping to see the return of Cam Newton will be waiting a bit longer, it seems.

Which is less-than-great news on a couple of different levels.

Report: Newton seeing foot specialist

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Newton was headed to Green Bay to visit renowned foot and ankle expert Dr. Robert Anderson.

NFL Network reported that Newton’s sprained foot isn’t getting better despite several weeks of limited activity and not playing. The trip to Anderson is to try to get a better sense as to why there hasn’t been improvement. He hasn’t been able to progress beyond rehab work by himself during practice.

In September, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley saw Anderson to get a second opinion on his high-ankle sprain.

Newton initially injured his foot during the preseason, and Panthers general manager Marty Hurney expressed optimism, terming it a mid-foot sprain. Newton played in Week 1 but by Week 2 it was clear he wasn’t himself, and he hasn’t played since.

Update (11:30 a.m. ET): The Panthers confirmed Newton’s appointment with Anderson. In a post on the team website Hurney said, “I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he’s done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent. Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.”

Kyle Allen struggled in last outing

Newton’s backup, Kyle Allen, has been starting in his stead.

In his first start, against the Arizona Cardinals, Allen was excellent, completing 73 percent of his passes with four touchdowns in a 38-20 win. Carolina, which had started the season 0-2, won four straight, and there was talk that perhaps Newton had played his last game for the Panthers.

But Allen struggled mightily against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, as the offense scored just 11 points and converted only 2-of-13 third-down tries. He completed just over half of his passes with three interceptions; Allen was also sacked seven times.

That put the brakes on the Allen-is-the-future talk, though all quarterbacks struggle and San Francisco’s defense is formidable. But it seems clear Allen’s extended tryout will last a bit longer.

