Report: Cam Newton meeting with foot specialist

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss his sixth straight game this weekend due to a foot injury and he’s reportedly headed for another medical opinion about the issue.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Newton is going to see Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay about his injury. Anderson is frequently visited by NFL players dealing with foot issues and was the Panthers’ orthopedist from 2000-2017, so he’s a familiar face to Newton.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week that Newton is still rehabbing the injury, which was limiting him on the field before the Panthers shut him down after two games. Until he moves from rehab to practicing, there’s no sense for when he might be able to play again.

Kyle Allen has been starting at quarterback in Newton’s place and will be under center against the Titans this Sunday.