Report: Cam Newton to meet with Carolina Panthers after Sam Darnold injury

Could Cam Newton be rejoining one of his former teams?

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and VP of football operations Steven Drummond plan to meet with Newton on Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer. NFL Network later confirmed the report.

The Panthers are in need of quarterback help after Sam Darnold was placed on IR with a shoulder injury. He will miss at least three weeks, and it could be even longer. Backup PJ Walker and newly-signed Matt Barkley are the only quarterbacks on Carolina's active roster.

If he is signed, Newton would reunite with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011. In nine seasons as a Panther, Newton made three Pro Bowls, won MVP in 2015 and led Carolina to its second NFC championship. Newton never played for Rhule, but he did work under Tepper after the owner bought the team in 2018.

The Panthers are set to face the Washington Football Team in Week 11, which could set up a battle between Newton and Ron Rivera, who coached him for all nine seasons in Carolina.

Cam Newton is now vaccinated, so if Carolina signs him — and considering the meeting today there is real interest — he could join the team and practice quickly. They play the Cardinals this week but Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Newton's most recent football experience came with the New England Patriots in 2020. He had just eight passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts, though the team did go 7-8 under his watch and he rushed for 12 scores.

Despite entering the 2021 preseason as the favorite to start for New England, rookie Mac Jones won the starting job after Newton missed time due to a COVID-19 testing miscommunication. Newton reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine in October.