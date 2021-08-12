The Patriots launch their three-game preseason (preceding their three-game pre-regular-season preceding #TommyComesHome) on Thursday against Washington. With some quarterbacks getting the first week of the preseason off, both of the top options in New England reportedly will be on the field.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, both Cam Newton and Mac Jones are expected to play tonight.

Coach Bill Belichick has described Cam as the starter, and he’s listed as the first-string option on the team’s unofficial depth chart. Thus, Newton presumably will start.

The only other healthy quarterback on the roster is Brian Hoyer.

Jones has performed well in practice. Thursday night brings the first chance to see him on the field against NFL-caliber talent. It’s always interesting to see whether a rookie quarterback passes the eyeball test in those preseason games.

One thing the eyeball test will reveal is Jones in his official number, widely believed to be 10. He had worn 50 throughout the offseason and preseason.

Report: Cam Newton and Mac Jones are both expected to play on Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk