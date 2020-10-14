Report: Cam Newton expected to rejoin Patriots this week

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is expected to return to practice on Thursday from the COVID-19/reserve list, ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

Newton’s return to practice would put him on track to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Newton hasn’t played since a Sept. 27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He missed Week 4’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on the list.

The Patriots-Broncos game was originally slated for Week 5, but was postponed after reports of multiple positive COVID-19 cases prompted the shutdown of Patriots facilities. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was among those who tested positive within the Patriots organization.

New England’s game against Denver is now slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Patriots placed Newton on the COVID-19/reserve list on Oct. 3 prior to New England’s game against the Chiefs. The Patriots started Brian Hoyer in place of Newton against Kansas City. Head coach Bill Belichick benched Hoyer in the second half of the 26-10 loss in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

