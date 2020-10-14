The Broncos got quarterback Drew Lock back for a full practice on Wednesday and the Patriots are reportedly set to have their starter back to work on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Cam Newton is expected to be back with the team for Thursday’s session. The Patriots did not hold a practice Wednesday as they begin the process of returning to work after their game with Denver was pushed to Week Six in the wake of positive COVID-19 tests for Newton and others in the organization.

Newton tested positive before the team’s Week Four loss to the Chiefs, so he has been out for more than 10 days. He was reportedly asymptomatic and will be able to return with multiple negative tests to go with clearance from doctors.

It’s not clear when cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be returning to the team. He tested positive last week and could be able to play on Sunday given reports that he is also asymptomatic.

Report: Cam Newton is expected back with Patriots tomorrow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk