Report: Cam Newton asymptomatic for coronavirus, could play in Week 5

As of Monday, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is asymptomatic and could return to practice as early as this Thursday with hopes of only missing one game after a positive coronavirus test saw him miss out on last night's postponed game against the Chiefs.

Multiple outlets have confirmed Newton's state with Fox Sports being first to report the news. In order for Newton to play Sunday, he'll have to produce two negative tests.

Not only that, but Newton also must remain symptom-free. He will have to wait five days following his first positive test before returning to action.

Bill Belichick will be hoping for a speedy recovery after some QB struggles in New England's Monday night loss to Kansas City. Starter Brian Hoyer struggled, completing just 62.5% of his passes and throwing an interception before he was eventually benched for Jarett Stidham.

After the Patriots completed further testing last night, the results again came back negative for the rest of the team, which traveled in two planes separated by those who had close contact with Newton and those who did not. Newton remains the team's only player to have tested positive, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported.

New England hosts Denver next Sunday.