Report: Cam Heyward to miss multiple weeks with groin injury

It looks like the Steelers' attempt to bounce back from Sunday's crushing loss to the 49ers will be taking place without the help of defensive end Cam Heyward.

NFL Media reports that Heyward suffered a groin injury in the 30-7 loss and that it will keep him out of action for multiple weeks. Evaluations of his condition are ongoing and Heyward may require surgery to repair the problem.

If Heyward is placed on injured reserve, he will have to miss at least four games before he will be eligible to return to action.

Heyward was injured in the second quarter on Sunday. He had one quarterback hit and played 14 defensive snaps in the loss.

Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams, Isiahh Loudermilk, Keeanu Benton, and DeMarvin Leal were the other defensive linemen active on Sunday.