Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward needed medical attention a couple of times during Sunday’s win over the Ravens, but there does not appear to be concern about the severity of his injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Heyward has a minor quad injury. There’s no word on any impact on his workload for the coming week, but Heyward will likely take it easy in practice if it increases his chances of playing against the Cowboys next weekend.

Heyward’s second time needing the training staff’s assistance came after a 32-yard pass to Willie Snead set the Ravens up at the Steelers’ 22-yard-line with eight seconds left. Heyward’s injury stopped the clock, but CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said the officials erred by not putting more time on the clock.

Heyward had five tackles in Pittsburgh’s 28-24 win.

Report: Cam Heyward dealing with minor quad injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk