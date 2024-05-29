Report: Cam Christie, a projected second-round pick, will remain in NBA draft

Former Minnesota forward Cam Christie will reportedly forgo his remaining college eligibility and stay in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Christie, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie, was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team this past season after averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 39.1% shooting from 3-point range in 33 games.

He scored in double figures 21 times, including a season-high 23 points and four rebounds on Feb. 28 in a loss to Illinois. He ranked second on the team and ninth in the conference in total 3-pointers (70).

NEWS: Minnesota's Cam Christie will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility, a source told ESPN. Christie is the No. 34 ranked prospect in ESPN's draft projections. pic.twitter.com/RhLoyrLg4d — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 29, 2024

Christie declared for the draft on April 12 and left open the option to return to school. He measured in at 6 feet, 4 1/2 inches barefoot with a 6-foot, 8-inch wingspan and registered the 11th-fastest three-quarter sprint this month at the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois.

He is projected to be an early second-round pick, given his ability to score at all three levels and defensive versatility. He has a smooth jumper and dazzled as a shooter on the catch and move with the Golden Gophers and will likely intrigue teams in his range as a floor spacer.

Christie, who will turn 19 in July, will be looking to become the fifth player from Minnesota drafted since 2000 and the first since Daniel Oturo in 2020 (No. 33).

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire