Report: Cam Akers wants to move on from Rams after not being traded

The trade deadline has come and gone and Cam Akers is still a Los Angeles Ram … for now. The Rams held onto the third-year running back despite making an effort to trade him and give him a fresh start elsewhere.

Akers hasn’t played in the Rams’ last two games as the team attempted to trade him and tweeted this week that he misses football. He doesn’t seem happy with his current situation in Los Angeles and would like to get a chance elsewhere.

According to Josina Anderson, he hopes there’s a “fair resolution for his future beyond the Rams” and feels playing for them again this season isn’t in his best interest. The relationship remains amicable, however.

New: With RB Cam Akers not traded by the deadline, I’m told Akers is hoping for a fair resolution for his future beyond the #Rams, as he feels suiting up for them again this season isn’t in the best interest for his NFL path—though the relationship is still amicable, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2022

Akers has struggled mightily this season, rushing for just 151 yards on 51 carries with one touchdown. He hasn’t carried it more than 15 times in a single game and was a backup to start the season.

The Rams didn’t bring in a running back at the trade deadline, so if Akers is released, they’ll continue forward with Darrell Henderson Jr., Ronnie Rivers and Malcolm Brown.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire