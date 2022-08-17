Report: Cam Akers’ soft-tissue injury not considered serious

The Rams are currently down their top two running backs in practice after both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered what Sean McVay called “soft-tissue injuries.” Fortunately, it’s only August so they haven’t missed any regular-season games, but the Rams need at least one of them back by Week 1.

It sounds like Akers should be fine for the opener, which is three weeks away. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Akers’ injury is not considered serious and the team is just holding him out of practices as a precaution.

There’s no update on Henderson right now, but this is encouraging news about Akers.

The soft-tissue injury for Rams RB Cam Akers is not considered serious, I’m told. Rams taking preventative measures by holding him out of preseason practices but that’s the extent of it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 17, 2022

Henderson missed time earlier this offseason with a soft-tissue injury, keeping him out of OTAs in the spring. He’s become oft-injured for the Rams, and Akers has missed his share of time over the last two seasons, too.

It’s hard to imagine either player being healthy for all 17 games this season, which is why it’s essential for the Rams to have two starting-caliber running backs on the roster.

While Akers and Henderson are out, Jake Funk and Kyren Williams are getting the bulk of the first-team work.

