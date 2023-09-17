Report: Cam Akers will be inactive, Rams trying to trade him

Running back Cam Akers appears to be back in the Rams' doghouse.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Akers will be inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Akers is not injured and is being scratched as a coach's decision.

Glazer also reports that the Rams would like to trade Akers and that they have contacted other teams in an effort to move Akers off the roster. Akers requested a trade last season because he was unhappy with his role and spent several weeks away from the team ahead of the trade deadline before returning after no deal was made.

Akers ran 22 times for 29 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Seahawks. He has 360 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of his career.