Report: Caleb Williams won't throw or work out at Scouting Combine

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams will attend the Scouting Combine. But he won't be working out.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Williams will defer throwing and other physical activity until his Pro Day workout.

It's a smart move. He has nothing to gain at this point. He's the presumptive No. 1 overall pick. If he doesn't go first, he won't fall very far.

In past years, folks who depend on the Combine workouts for content would grouse about a player choosing not to throw. They'd try to goad the player into performing by questioning their desire to compete.

It's not a competition. It's a TV show that has emerged around the economic realities of bringing all players and all doctors to the same place for comprehensive evaluations. While they're there, why not interview them? While they're there, why not put them in the gear of the official Scouting Combine sponsor and let them "compete"?

Some players need to do it. Those that don't need to do it shouldn't do it. Williams doesn't need to do it.