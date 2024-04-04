Report: Caleb Williams made ‘excellent impression’ in Top 30 visit with Bears

The Chicago Bears hosted quarterback Caleb Williams on a Top 30 visit on Wednesday, which brought the Heisman winner one step closer to a permanent residence at Halas Hall.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Williams made an “excellent impression” not only on the staff and front office but also the entire Bears organization.

This comes a couple of weeks after Bears brass spent extended time with Williams in Los Angeles ahead of his pro day, which included dinner and talking ball at the USC facility.

Sources: USC QB Caleb Williams had his top 30 visit with the #Bears, as @WaddleandSilvy reported — which included a tour of Halas Hall. Williams, I’m told, made an excellent impression on not only the staff and front office — but the entire organization as a whole. The visit… pic.twitter.com/BrxNZO592R — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2024

It was also reported by several outlets that Williams had dinner with Bears brass — along with current players, including DJ Moore and Tyrique Stevenson — on Tuesday night in Lake Forest, Ill.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Williams made what is “likely his only visit” during this pre-draft process as Chicago closes in. Sorry, Commanders.

At this point, it’s all but a guarantee that Williams will soon be a Chicago Bear.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire