Report: Caleb Sturgis visited Seahawks Thursday, visiting Chargers next

Two teams that struggled through kicking problems in 2017 are taking a look at former Philadelphia Eagles kicker Caleb Sturgis.

According to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, the Seattle Seahawks hosted Sturgis for a visit on Thursday. Sturgis is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

Blair Walsh missed several important kicks for Seattle last season that factored heavily into the Seahawks missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. He missed three field goals in a 17-14 loss to Washington, had a game-tying field goal try against Atlanta fall short as time expired, and missed a game-winning field goal try against Arizona in the final game of the regular season.

The Chargers cycled through four different kickers last year. Younghoe Koo, Travis Coons, Nick Nose and Nick Novak all kicked field goals for the team in 2017.

Seattle signed former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jason Myers to a futures contract in January. The Chargers have Rose and Roberto Aguayo under currently under contract as well.