Report: Caleb Farley to remain on PUP list into regular season

Titans cornerback Caleb Farley is not expected to be on the team's initial 53-man roster this season.

Farley has been on the physically unable to perform list all summer because of a back injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Farley will remain on that list through the cut to 53 players, which means that he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The injury isn't the only difficulty that Farley has been dealing with recently. His father was killed last week in an explosion that was linked to a gas leak and Farley left the team to be with his family.

Farley was a 2021 first-round pick in Tennessee, but he was limited to just 12 games over his first two seasons and the 2023 campaign is not getting off to the desired start either.