Free agent defensive lineman Calais Campbell is making the rounds as he weighs his next destination.

The Ravens released Campbell on March 13 to save $7 million in cap space.

He already has visited the Falcons and Jaguars and has the Jets and Bills on his itinerary next week, Tiffany Blackmon of 929TheGame reports.

Campbell recorded 5.5 sacks with four tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in 14 games with the Ravens last season.

Since the Cardinals made Campbell a second-round pick in 2008, he has spent nine years in Arizona, three in Jacksonville and three in Baltimore.

Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Report: Calais Campbell will visit Jets, Bills next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk