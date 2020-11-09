Report: Calais Campbell likely to miss time with calf injury

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell left Sunday’s win over the Colts with a calf injury and he’s reportedly set to miss more time in the future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Campbell suffered a strain and continues to undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury. While those tests aren’t back, the expectation is that Campbell will be out multiple weeks before he’s able to get back on the field.

Campbell was limited to four snaps in the 24-10 win over Indianapolis. He recorded one tackle and has 24 tackles and four sacks on the year.

Derek Wolfe, Yannick Ngakoue, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, and Justin Ellis manned the defensive line for much of Sunday’s game.

