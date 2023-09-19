Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson could miss season with torn pec

Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson's season may be over.

NFL Media reports that Gardner-Johnson is believed to have torn his pec during Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks. More testing and evaluation will be done in the coming days, but Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely and he may not be able to return to action this year.

It's a massive blow to the Lions defense as they brought Gardner-Johnson in to solidify their secondary this offseason. Gardner-Johnson also stoked the team's fanbase by urging them to wear blue ski masks to the game against Seattle, although that move didn't lead to the desired on-field result.

Gardner-Johnson had 13 tackles over the first two weeks of the season.