Report: BYU’s Gunner Romney ruled out, Puka Nacua game-time decision vs. Oregon

It looks like the BYU Cougars will be without at least one of their star receivers on Saturday afternoon, with ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting that Gunner Romney has been ruled out for a third-straight game.

BYU’s other star, Puka Nacua, travelled to Autzen Stadium and is listed as a game-time decision. The plan is for him to try out his injured right ankle pre-game and see how he feels before head coach Kalani Sitake and the staff make a formal decision.

Nacua was out, alongside Romney, for BYU’s big game against Baylor last week which they ultimately won, 26-20, in double-overtime.

BYU is a dangerous team regardless of whether Nacua plays, thanks to an extremely talented, big, and experienced offensive line, as well as quarterback Jaren Hall and an elite group of linebackers on the defensive side of the ball.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks will have their hands full at home Saturday afternoon, although they can pull off a major victory if they can generate some pressure defensively and play disciplined in the secondary.

