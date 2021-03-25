Report: Bulls get Daniel Theis in trade with Celtics and Wizards

Update: The Bulls are sending Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet to the Celtics for Daniel Theis and Javonte Green.

Ryan McDonough of Radio.com:

Details of the Celtics/Wizards/Bulls deal, per league sources: Wizards get D. Gafford, C. Hutchinson

Celtics get L. Kornet, M. Wagner

Bulls get D. Theis, J. Green, T. Brown Jr. , $1.3m (from BOS) $250k (from WAS) — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) March 25, 2021

This allows Boston, which acquired Evan Fournier from the Magic, to dodge the luxury tax.

Theis is a solid player who should help Chicago in its playoff push behind Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls had a remarkably quiet offseason.

But new general manager Arturas Karnisovas is putting his stamp on the roster now.

In addition to trading for Magic center Nikola Vucevic, Chicago is trading center Daniel Gafford and forward Chandler Hutchison to the Wizards for wing Troy Brown and big Moritz Wagner.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Washington is trading Troy Brown and Mo Wagner to Chicago for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Gafford (No. 38 in 2019), Hutchison (No. 22 in 2018), Brown (No. 15 in 2018) and Wagner (No. 25 in 2018) are all recent draft picks who’ve yet to establish themselves. A change in scenery could do them all good.

Washington already declined Wagner’s fourth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Hutchison (who had been away from the Bulls for personal reasons) and Brown have one additional season left on their rookie-scale contracts. Gafford has two minimum-salary seasons, neither guaranteed, remaining on his deal.

Teams rarely swap young players like this. But Karnisovas and Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard didn’t draft any of these four. So, it was easier for the executives to cut bait without getting egg on their face.

