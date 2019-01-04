Bulls trade guard Justin Holiday to Grizzlies for two players and draft picks

Justin Holiday is being sent to Memphis. (AP Photo)

The Chicago Bulls are selling off parts for future assets. The team traded guard Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

In return, the Bulls are receiving MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and two second-round draft picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old Holiday is in the last season of a two-year, $9 million contract. He’s averaging 11.6 points per game.

The Bulls are receiving Memphis’ second-round picks in 2019 and 2020. They will also get the 24-year-old Selden, who is averaging 5.4 points in limited time with the Grizzlies.

The Bulls also intend to receive MarShon Brooks in the deal. Brooks was a key figure in a failed three-way trade between the Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns earlier in the season. The deal fell apart after the Suns believed they were trading for Dillon Brooks, not MarShon Brooks.

Turns out, while the Bulls know which Brooks they want to acquire, they don’t want him to join the team. The Bulls will look for another landing spot for Brooks, according to Charania.

The Bulls waived Cameron Payne once the trade was official.

