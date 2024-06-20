Report: Bulls trade Alex Caruso to Thunder to acquire Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls have pulled the trigger on their first significant move of the offseason. They have made a trade to send away 3-and-D player Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that nets them Josh Giddey.

Giddey is a solid playmaker who averages 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 46.4% from the floor and 31% from deep for his career. He has played all three seasons with the Thunder, but will now look to help the Bulls move forward.

Chicago’s plan is to acquire some playmaking in the form of Giddey as it believes he has All-Star potential. When considering his skill set and his ability to make plays for others, it makes a ton of sense.

Caruso is entering the final year of his deal and becomes eligible for a four-year, approximately $80M extension exactly six months from the date of this trade. The Thunder made the trade with the hope to have Caruso as an integral player for the long-term. https://t.co/ZDO8fL4Js7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the 2023-24 season for the Bulls. He will now look to take his skills and help the Thunder take another step forward in the West.

